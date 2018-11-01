Investors Sell SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) on Strength (SPDW)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $7.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $136.33 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $28.47

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,246,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 219,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 124,243 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

