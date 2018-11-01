Investors Sell Schlumberger (SLB) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $91.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $160.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.28 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Schlumberger had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Schlumberger traded up $0.87 for the day and closed at $52.32Specifically, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.6% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.0% in the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 214.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $45,421,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 365.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 325,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 255,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

