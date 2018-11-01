Investors Purchase Large Volume of IDEXX Laboratories Put Options (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,031% compared to the average volume of 133 put options.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $242.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,479.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $342,599.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total transaction of $1,441,227.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,129 shares of company stock worth $17,159,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 387.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.2% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $212.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.