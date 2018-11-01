Investors Buy Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $748.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $536.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $211.88 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Microsoft had the highest net in-flow for the day. Microsoft traded down ($0.89) for the day and closed at $105.92Specifically, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,183,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,086,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,460 shares of company stock valued at $90,058,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $115.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $798.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 122,615 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 174.8% during the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,998,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,440,000 after buying an additional 1,271,400 shares during the period. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.