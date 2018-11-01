Investors Buy First Solar (FSLR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $34.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.82 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, First Solar had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. First Solar traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $41.46

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $79.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $199,369.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First Solar by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

