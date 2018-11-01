Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 1.46% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 433.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

