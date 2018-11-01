Intrepid Potash (IPI) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Stephens

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) has been given a $7.00 price objective by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Shares of IPI opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $433.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.98. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,546. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 616,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $2,213,116.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 970,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,298. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

