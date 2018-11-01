Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.80 price target (down from C$11.00) on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.62 on Monday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

