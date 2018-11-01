Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.80 target price (down previously from C$11.00) on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.08.
Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.
About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
