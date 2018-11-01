Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.80 target price (down previously from C$11.00) on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.