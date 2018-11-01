Internet of Things (ITT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 258500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

