International Game Technology PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

International Game Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.38. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.