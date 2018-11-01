Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,536,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,486,000 after buying an additional 619,979 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 4,667,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,292,000 after buying an additional 442,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,695,000 after buying an additional 523,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $454,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,819 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,215. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE opened at $77.04 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

