Intelsat (I) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.63 EPS

Intelsat (NYSE:I) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Intelsat updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:I traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 977,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.00. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Get Intelsat alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intelsat stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Intelsat worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on I. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.