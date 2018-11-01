Intel’s (INQ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intel (INDEXNYSEGIS:INQ) in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of INQ opened at $51.24 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.