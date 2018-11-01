Intel (INTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 24,721,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,672,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,143,000 after purchasing an additional 106,635 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

