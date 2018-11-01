Integer (ITGR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $84.74 and last traded at $84.66, with a volume of 7510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other news, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $107,443.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William B. Summers, Jr. sold 26,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $2,161,407.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $8,201,676. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Integer by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.84.

About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

