Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6,833.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,457,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,823 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,225,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,421,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

