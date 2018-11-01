Instructure (INST) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Instructure (NYSE:INST) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INST. Macquarie lowered shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. MED lowered shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.10.

NYSE:INST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,075. Instructure has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Instructure in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Instructure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Instructure in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Instructure in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

