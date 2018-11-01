Installed Building Products (IBP) Shares Up 15.8%

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s share price shot up 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $35.28. 1,081,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 249,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.
Several research firms have commented on IBP. Stephens cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.
The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
