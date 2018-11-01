Installed Building Products (IBP) Shares Up 15.8%

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s share price shot up 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $35.28. 1,081,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 249,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Stephens cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

