Insperity (NSP) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.69-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. Insperity also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.80.

NSP opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Insperity has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $4,723,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,097,998.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 3,471 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $360,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at $60,533,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,663 shares of company stock worth $18,651,192 over the last ninety days. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

