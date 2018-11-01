Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Director Sells 38,929 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Director John N. Mcmullen sold 38,929 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $1,359,400.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.70 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

