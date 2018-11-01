Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Director Sells 38,929 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Director John N. Mcmullen sold 38,929 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $1,359,400.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vocera Communications stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.70 and a beta of -0.03.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.
Vocera Communications Company Profile
Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.
Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.