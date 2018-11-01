Insider Selling: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) insider Byron Wortham sold 800 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCKY opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.15. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

