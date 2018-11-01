Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) EVP Sells 25,467 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MRK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.12. 13,671,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,861,086. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.