Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (LII) Director Sells $408,900.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director John E. Major sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.45, for a total transaction of $408,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,545.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $210.89 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on LII. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,017,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 11.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

