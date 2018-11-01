Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (LII) Director Sells $408,900.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director John E. Major sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.45, for a total transaction of $408,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,545.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $210.89 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on LII. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,017,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 11.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
