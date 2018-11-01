Insider Selling: Equity Residential (EQR) CEO Sells $1,320,000.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CEO David J. Neithercut sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.96 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 80.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,431,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $103,610,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 52.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,579,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 28,372.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 737,123 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

