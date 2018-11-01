Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) COO Sells 14,431 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) COO James A. Gariepy sold 14,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $599,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DRQ opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 0.91. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 23.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

