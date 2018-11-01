Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Insider Sells 2,387 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. 808,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,834. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

