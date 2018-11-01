Insider Selling: American States Water Co (AWR) VP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $18,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,514 shares in the company, valued at $830,300.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AWR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 254,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,025. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American States Water by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $183,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth $202,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

