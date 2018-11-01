Insider Buying: Precision Drilling Corp (PD) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Director Wane Jacob Stickland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00.

PD opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PD shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. GMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

