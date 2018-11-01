Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Buys 23,700 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.52 per share, with a total value of $3,282,924.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,451,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,910,091.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 70,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.32 per share, with a total value of $9,682,400.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 96,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.27 per share, with a total value of $13,369,920.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 64,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.05 per share, with a total value of $8,968,725.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.75 per share, with a total value of $13,675,000.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 2,272,160 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.25 per share, with a total value of $295,948,840.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.85 per share, with a total value of $13,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 180,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.13 per share, with a total value of $24,143,400.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.56 per share, with a total value of $6,055,200.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 127,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.04 per share, with a total value of $17,090,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 122,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $16,220,225.00.

IFF opened at $144.66 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $920.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engadine Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 402,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 218,422 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 266,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 12,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

