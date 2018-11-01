Insider Buying: Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.