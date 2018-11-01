Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Insider Buys C$45,260.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,260.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 12,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,021.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Gmt Capital Corp bought 4,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,212.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 8,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,248.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 12,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,634.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 12,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,634.00.

TSE GTE opened at C$4.03 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.62 and a 52 week high of C$5.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of C$210.95 million during the quarter.

GTE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.40 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

