Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 800 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $61,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 641,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,602,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNBKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.