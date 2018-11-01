Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,850 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $54,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, October 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 4,959 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $47,358.45.

On Thursday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 511 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $5,058.90.

On Monday, October 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 83 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $821.70.

On Friday, October 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 16 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $158.40.

On Tuesday, October 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,734 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $140,498.82.

On Thursday, October 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,518 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $36,024.32.

On Monday, October 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 203 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $2,090.90.

On Friday, October 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,486 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $109,893.28.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,018 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $31,568.28.

On Monday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 14,503 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $153,006.65.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $500.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.84.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.08%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 189,457 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.