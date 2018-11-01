Insider Buying: ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) VP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) VP Neal V. Fenwick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 520,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,013.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,317. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 174,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.
