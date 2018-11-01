Insider Buying: ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) VP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) VP Neal V. Fenwick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 520,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,013.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,317. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 174,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

