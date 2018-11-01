Innophos (IPHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innophos had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Innophos updated its guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:IPHS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 576,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,218. Innophos has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innophos in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

