Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, LLC is an infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. The company provides an engineering, procurement and construction services supporting the renewable energy, traditional power, petrochemicals and civil infrastructure markets. Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, LLC is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,529. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $174.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.93 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 83.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 834,278 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.