Information Services Group (III) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of III opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.10. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

III has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Information Services Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Information Services Group worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

