Industrial Alliance Securities Trims Altagas (ALA) Target Price to C$27.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Altagas from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Altagas from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.20.

Altagas stock opened at C$16.55 on Monday. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$30.06.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.43 million. Altagas had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,275.00. Also, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total value of C$99,845.00.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

