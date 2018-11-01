Indorse Token Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, COSS and IDEX. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $36,113.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00149514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.09790196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,092,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, COSS, DDEX, IDEX, RightBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.