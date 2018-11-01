Immunomedics (IMMU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Immunomedics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 124.54%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Immunomedics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,840. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMU. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

