Immersion Co. (IMMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Immersion from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 293,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,172. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Immersion had a return on equity of 86.57% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

