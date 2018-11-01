Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 2.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,627 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $311.15 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $203.39 and a one year high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $386,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.39, for a total transaction of $3,313,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,183 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,041. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

