II-VI (IIVI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $333-345, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.65 million.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.07. 36,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. II-VI has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.92 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of II-VI to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.69.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $203,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,820. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

