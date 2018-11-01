IG Group (IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.81) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IG Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 957.25 ($12.51).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 601.50 ($7.86) on Tuesday. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

In other news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £264,610.85 ($345,760.94).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

