Ifs Securities Begins Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Ifs Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 7th. KLR Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.37.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $10.06 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 503.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

