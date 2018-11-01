IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.02 Million Stake in First Data Corp (FDC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Data were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Data by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of First Data by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Data by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Data by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Data news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,415,596. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDC opened at $18.74 on Thursday. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDC. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Data from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

