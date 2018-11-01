IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 796 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 67,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In related news, SVP Duane F. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michelle Lohmeier sold 3,420 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $298,566.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,130.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,796. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

