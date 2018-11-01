IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,545 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Newell Brands by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 276,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Newell Brands by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

NYSE:NWL opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

