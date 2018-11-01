IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,716 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 39.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 123,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Varun Laroyia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.